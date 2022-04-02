Covid-19 is currently affecting schools across Pembrokeshire, which has resulted in staff shortages and partial closures across the county.

Four schools in Pembrokeshire were partially closed for at least one day over the week, and the county council says they have been doing their best to remain fully open.

“Locally, the prevalence of Covid-19 is impacting on schools, and partial school closures are published daily on the council’s website," said a council spokesperson.

“Staff absences are affecting nearly all schools, and every school is doing its very best to remain open to learners.

“Approximately 600 learners in Pembrokeshire have received one or more days' online learning this week.

“We are grateful for the ongoing support from families in managing this challenging situation.

“Most schools continue to apply moderate mitigating measures outlined in the local decision-making framework and will continue to do so until April 8.

“A formal review of the situation will take place during the Easter Break.”

The four schools which were partially closed over the last week were Fenton Community Primary School, Haverfordwest High VC School, Henry Tudor School and Stepaside Community Primary School.

Haverfordwest High VC School was the only school in Pembrokeshire which was closed on Monday, March 28, with Year Seven learners not going into the school ‘due to staff illness and no supply available.’

The following day (Tuesday, March 29) saw Stepaside Community Primary School in Kilgetty partially closed, as Haverfordwest High VC School returned to a fully open status.

Stepaside Community Primary School was also partially closed for one day, as two more schools partially closed the following day.

On Wednesday, March 30, Fenton Community Primary School in Haverfordwest partially closed, as did Henry Tudor School in Pembroke.

Only Nolton Class in Year Two was closed from Fenton, while Year Eight learners were not allowed to attend Henry Tudor School, and had to work via Google Classroom from home.

Henry Tudor School remained partially closed for the rest of the week; to Year Eight on Wednesday, Year Nine on Thursday and Year Seven on Friday.

The only other partial closure was Haverfordwest High VC School, which was closed to Year Nine learners on Thursday, March 30, due to staff shortages which could not be covered.