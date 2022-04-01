A former Pembrokeshire fish farmer, who cared for his partner through her terminal cancer, died after a fall at his Laws Street home, an inquest heard on Thursday, March 31.

Gary James grew up in the Cardigan area but moved to Pembroke Dock to work in a shop associated with the fish farm where he was employed.

When the business was sold, he remained in the area, working on building sites and as a scaffolder.

The inquest heard that Mr James had cared for his partner through terminal cancer, attending to her every need.

He was a keen cricketer but had to stop playing due deteriorating eyesight, which also prevented him from driving.

Coroner’s officer, Lisa Jenkins, told the hearing that on November 16 last year a friend called to visit Mr James at his home and found him at the bottom of the stairs.

The friend called for an ambulance which took Mr James to Withybush Hospital.

A report from attending doctor, Dr Todd, said that Mr James had fallen on November 15 and hit his right side on a coffee table. He had fractured his ribs as a result of the fall.

On November 18 Mr James was transferred to the high dependency unit at Withybush where he was later put on a ventilator due to hypoxia. On December 5 he died in hospital.

Dr Todd gave the medical cause of death as septic shock, ventilator associated pneumonia and fractured ribs from a fall.

Pembrokeshire coroner, Paul Bennett, said: “The circumstances of this particularly sad death are that Mr James fell at home causing significant chest injuries that subsequently resulted in hospitalisation. They were so severe as to lead to complications which resulted in his death.”

He said that the cause of death had a clear link to the original fall and recorded a conclusion of accidental death.

Mr Bennet extended his condolences to Mr James’ family.