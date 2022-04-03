Do you remember when Haverfordwest looked like this?
Looking back at the first images on Google Street View of Pembrokeshire’s county town, it is clear to see how much has changed in just over a decade.
The first Google Street View images of Haverfordwest, which were taken in approximately 2008/2009, show just how much the shopping scene has changed in the town.
Woolworths in Castle Square, Comet at Withybush Retail Park and KingKebaBurger on High Street.
To see more pictures of areas of Haverfordwest which have changed since Google Street View first visited the town, see the gallery at the top of the page.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.