Pembrokeshire’s award-winning visitor newspaper, Coast to Coast, is celebrating its landmark 40th edition, after four decades of helping millions of residents and visitors learn more about the county’s national park.
The newspaper aims to help people enjoy the national park safely and responsibly, as well as offering advice ono how being active in the outdoors can improve health and wellbeing.
The 2022 edition is full of celebration, for such events as the 40th anniversary of the newspaper, the 70th anniversary of the national park, and a decade since the official launch of the Wales Coast Path.
National Park Authority chief executive Tegryn Jones said: “Coast to Coast is a local institution and continues to be extremely popular with residents, businesses and visitors alike.
“This year’s edition is full of the usual helpful tips on how people can plan their visit, as well as guidance on our sites at Carew Castle, Castell Henllys and Oriel y Parc Galley and Visitor Centre.
“The authority is extremely proud that so many continue to value all the hard work that goes into producing this publication, helping to highlight some of the national park’s hidden gems, as well as the challenges facing the park as it celebrates its own special milestone.”
For more information, visit www.pembrokeshirecoast.wales/coast-to-coast
