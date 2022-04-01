The sleek new Greggs in St Clears is up and running - not just serving customers from behind the counter, but from their cars as well.
The new cafe is only the second in Wales to have a drive-thru, after Newport recently opened its branch.
Store manager Craig Lewis, 51, said the opening has gone really well.
"It’s been tidy, the drive through is very busy. It’s been a real success," he told the Western Telegraph.
"We are very busy. We like to be busy and want to be busy. It has been a huge success to start off with."
The latest cafe in the chain opened on March 28 and will serve a full menu from 6am to 8pm.
Craig said that the store, which has seating area for people who want to eat in, has the added bonus of the drive-thru which is a huge help for a lot of customers.
"Its good for people who do not want to get out of the car," said Craig, "And for disabled people who can’t get out."
The Newport branch, which created 22 jobs was the 12th Greggs drive-through in the UK and first in Wales. It is based on Port Road, in Maesglas.
There is a third Greggs drive-thru being built in Swansea.
