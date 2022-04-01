Newsquest has donated £10,000 to its #ThereWithUkraine campaign to add to the generosity of its readers across the UK as the appeal nears the £30,000 mark.

Readers have donated more than £15,000 to our #ThereWithUkraine appeal to help support those affected by the war in Ukraine.

Earlier this month, Newsquest titles across the UK donated 5p from newspaper sales across dozens of our titles to the Red Cross DEC Ukraine Humanitarian appeal, to help those in need.

We also set up a JustGiving page, which has now passed £25,000 thanks to the generosity of our readers.

Every penny counts - we've had donations from £2 to £1,000 - and any contribution, large or small, will make a big difference.

Our JustGiving page is a single appeal across all our news titles, and we will continue to highlight the heroic actions of our communities who are doing all they can to help Ukrainians.

All the money raised will go to the British Red Cross Society DEC Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal.

The British Red Cross is involved in humanitarian work in Ukraine, helping the civilians who have been affected by the ongoing crisis.

Your donation could help someone affected get food, water, first aid, medicines, warm clothes, and shelter.

All of Newsquest's titles across the UK are united in our efforts to support the people of Ukraine. Please donate what you can via the link to our JustGiving page below.

As we are #ThereWithYou, we hope you will stand with us and be #ThereWithUkraine.

You can donate via Newsquest's Just giving page.

Donations made via JustGiving and use of the JustGiving website will be subject to the JustGiving privacy policy https://www.justgiving.com/about/info/privacy-policy/privacy-policy-v30 and cookie policy https://www.justgiving.com/about/info/cookie-notice

None of the donation will be collected by Newsquest. Financial transactions are with JustGiving to donate to the British Red Cross Society DEC Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal.

In the unlikely event that the British Red Cross Society raise more money than can be reasonably and efficiently spent, any surplus funds will be used to help them prepare for and respond to other humanitarian disasters anywhere in the world.

For more information visit https://donate.redcross.org.uk/appeal/disaster-fund Charity Registration No. Eng/Wales 220949,Scot SC037738, IOM 0752, Jers430