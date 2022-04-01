There have been 161 new Covid-19 cases recorded in the Hywel Dda Health Board area by Public Health Wales, according to the latest figures.

PHW figures for today (Friday, April 1) state there were 67 new cases in Carmarthenshire, 59 in Pembrokeshire and 35 in Ceredigion since the last report.

The total number of cases across the three counties now stands at 85,658 – 47,304 in Carmarthenshire, 25,744 in Pembrokeshire and 12,610 in Ceredigion.

Data on a Monday is for a 24 hour period up to 9am Friday, and data on a Tuesday is for the 72 hours up to 9am Monday.

Since January 6, Covid-19 testing policy has changed and asymptomatic people do not have to do a PCR test following a positive lateral flow test.

For the seven-day period ending on March 27, there were 18,544 lateral flow testing episodes across the three counties – with a person potentially recording multiple episodes – of which 4,272 were positive.

Routine PCR and asymptomatic lateral flow testing for most people ends today and will likely mean the end of regular data reporting.

There were two new Covid-related deaths recorded in the Hywel Dda area. The total now stands at 733 throughout the pandemic.

In total, 1,438 new cases of coronavirus and 10 new Covid-related deaths have been reported across Wales, bringing the national total to 863,544 cases and 7,172 deaths.

There have been 5,299 PCR tests done across the country since the last report.

Across Wales 2,529,753 have had their first dose of a Covid-19 vaccine and 2,400,101 have had their second dose.

‘Booster’ doses have been given to 1,940,036 people and 61,485 people have received a three-dose primary course of Covid-19 vaccine.