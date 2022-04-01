Pantomime returned with a flourish and a guffaw to Pembrokeshire last week, as well as raising money for a very important cause.

Robin Hood and his gang of gals took an action-packed staycation in Pembrokeshire during Fishguard and District Dramatic Society’s first panto at Theatr Gwaun after a Covid enforced absence.

The show was packed with music, singing, an outrageous dame, wicked witches and a mysterious monk, not to mention a mini wannabe king who totally stole the show.

With a story based on the coast path, Haverfordwest town centre and Withybush Woods, and plenty of references to local places, businesses and characters the show was firmly rooted in Pembrokeshire.

The cast boasted actors of all ages, from primary school children to pensioners, with a host of new faces as well as panto stalwarts.

The action was punctuated by frequent songs carried by some fantastic voices and accompanied by a talented band of local musicians.

The first night of the panto was a benefit night for Ukraine, with all ticket sales going to the Disasters Emergency Committee Ukraine appeal.

Programme sales and raffle tickets sold over all five days of the panto helped to raise a total of £1,250 for the appeal.

“It struck so many of us that during our week of laughter and entertainment the current war crisis in Ukraine is leaving so many heartbroken, misplaced and desperate,” said director Jana Davidson . “We may be only a drop in the ocean of what is needed but every drop helps.”

In a show of solidarity all the performers wore sunflowers on stage and the sets featured fields of sunflowers too.

“We had three sell-out shows and the other three were two thirds full,” said Jana. “We had a total audience over just over 600 people.”

As well as local support, the panto had audience members from Cardiff, Birmgham and Canada.

“It was so amazing to see so many back to live theatre,” said Jana.

“The cast, crew and theatre have worked so hard over the past seven months to make this happen, so it was wonderful to see it supported so well by the community.”