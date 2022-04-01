THEY didn't have it all their own way but Hakin got there in the end, beating Neyland 2-0 in the semi-final of the Senior Cup on Wednesday night, March 30.

An own goal and an 89th minute finish from Shane Walsh separated the sides.

Hakin will meet Kilgetty in the final after Kilgetty caused an upset beating Carew 4-2 in the first semi-final of the tournament back on March 21.

Neyland AFC

Hakin Utd AFC

After the game Walsh praised Kilgetty for their performance saying they played brilliant for 90 minutes.

It was a surprise turnaround for Neyland who previoulsy lost to Hakin 10-0 earlier in the season.

Neyland captain Sean Hannon said the neutral was probably expecting a landslide and he was hugely proud of the way his side performed.

Goalscorer Shane Walsh

The first half was definitely played more on Neylands terms. Gone was the free-flowing attacking football Hakin have been accustomed to playing this season and with the stakes high in front of a big crowd the game started as a scrappy affair.

Neyland's bedrock the Hannon brothers (Sean, left, and Patrick)

The closet to a goal the first half came from a veroficious half volley from Hakin’s Jack Britton who sliced the ball just wide of Patrick Hannon’s right hand post.

Hakin warming up, were clear favourites

The second half started disastrously for Neyland. All their hard work was undone when a defensive mix up from a cross led to Matthew Phillips nodding the ball into his own net.

Teams led out by respective captains Sean Hannon (Neyland) and Ashley Bevan (Hakin)

As the half wore on Hakin's superiority began to tell. Neyland dropped deeper and rarely out of their half apart from sporadic counter attacks that came to nothing.

Hakin dominated much of the game

On 55’ the dangerous Ryan Wilson had a cross tipped onto the bar then Hakins’ number nine Ashley Bevan headed over the bar from six yards when he should have done better.

Neyland had a few chances

Neyland keeper Hannon had an outstanding second half pulling off a string of saves to keep his side in it including an acrobatic dive to tip away Wilson’s venomous shot form the edge of the box.

Hakin on the attack

Hakin’s Leon Luby hit the post and header by Walsh from a corner was cleared off the line by Phillips, atoning for his earlier error with the goal.

However, with just one minute to go Walsh got his goal. It was an excellently worked move with playmaker Wilson playing one-twos in the box before putting Walsh through who finished low across goal from eight yards.

Hakin celebrate their first goal (an OG)

Hakin vs Kilgetty AFC in the final of Pembrokeshire A Senior Cup scheduled for April 30, 2.30pm K/O Ogi Bridge Meadow Stadium, Haverfordwest.