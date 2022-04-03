There are less than two weeks to go until the voter registration deadline for May’s local elections.
People in Pembrokeshire are being urged to make sure they are registered prior to the deadline day of April 14.
The elections take place on Thursday, May 5, where people will have their say on who represents them locally.
Will Bramble, returning officer for Pembrokeshire, said: “With only two weeks to go, time is running out to make sure you can take part in the local elections.
“These elections are an important opportunity to make your voice heard and have a say on who represents you on issues that directly affect day-to-day life here in Pembrokeshire.”
The deadline to register to vote in midnight on April 14, and can be done at HERE
