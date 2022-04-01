People looking to buy a home in Pembrokeshire need on average more than six times their salary for a property, new figures show.

Each year, the Office for National Statistics calculates housing affordability by comparing the median house price in a local authority area to the median full-time annual income of people who live there.

The higher the ratio is, the less affordable homes are to buy.

The median – the middle number in a series – is used instead of the mean average to ensure the figures are not skewed by extreme highs or lows.

In Pembrokeshire, homes became less affordable as wages increased by 6% in 2021, while house prices rose by 9%.

The analysis shows that the average house price in Pembrokeshire is now £196,500, while the average annual salary sits at £29,558 – meaning house hunters need 6.7 times their wage to buy to a home.

In 2020, the figure stood at 6.4.

Polly Neate, chief executive of housing charity Shelter, says the blame for worsening affordability lies with a "huge decline" in affordable social homes, paired with less housebuilding.

"House prices have been pushed higher by policies that have given some people greater purchasing power, like Help to Buy or the recent stamp duty cut.

These policies coupled with a lack of supply means homeownership is now out of reach for most people on modest incomes.

“Many families are really struggling now that other bills are skyrocketing too - forced to choose between heating, eating or paying their rent." Ms Neate added.

Last year, Wales saw the most severe decrease in affordability since 2004 — full-time workers now have to spend around 6.3 times their annual salary to buy a home, up from 5.8 in 2020.

Affordability also declined in England, with the house price-to-salary ratio rising to 9.1 in 2021, up from 7.9 the previous year.

Tom Bill, head of UK residential research at estate agency Knight Frank, said that while house prices have risen significantly over the pandemic he expects growth to slow over the next year.

Mr Bill said: