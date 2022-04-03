YOUNG people from Haverfordwest will feature in tonight's Countryfile television programme (Sunday, March 3).

Eleven young people with additional needs, who are doing The Duke of Edinburgh's Award, will feature in the popular BBC show.

The youngsters from Portfield School were visited by the BBC crew, alongside the DofE’s Chief Executive Ruth Marvel.

The programme on Sunday evening will show the students, who have additional needs, carrying out their volunteering activities.

The young people have been transforming Havefordwest Racecourse by digging paths and sawing away dead vegetation.

Jess from Portfield School

Having access to this outdoor area has been particularly important to the school throughout the lockdowns.

It has provided an opportunity for pupils to continue their DofE volunteering and develop new skills.

The DofE in Wales currently runs in 90 per cent of all Additional Learning Needs (SEND/ ASN) centres across Wales and is continuing to expand its reach.

As young people navigate the challenges left by the pandemic, the DofE is helping them develop confidence and self-belief.

A year since the passing of HRH The Duke of Edinburgh, the DofE is continuing his legacy by aiming to a million more young people by 2026 – with a particular focus on those who face barriers to taking part or need specialist support.

Jess, a student at Portfield School, said: "My favourite part of the DofE is volunteering and hanging out with my friends outside.

“We loved meeting the BBC and taking part in the filming for the episode of Countryfile. It was amazing to see the cameras and behind the scenes making of TV in real life."

Steph Price, director of DofE Wales, said: “Portfield School are big advocates for learning through the outdoors, and it’s fantastic to see their pupils’ determination and enjoyment for volunteering in the local community.

“As young people face up to today’s myriad challenges, the DofE has never been more needed. It’s a powerful way for any young person to build life-long belief in themselves, whatever their interest, background or ability.”