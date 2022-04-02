Concerns are being raised over how some households in west Wales are stuggling to meet the rising cost of living.

Across Wales, the percentage of households living in fuel poverty has an average of 10 per cent.

However, Pembrokeshire beats this figure at 14 per cent, while Ceredigion has 21 per cent of households living in fuel poverty.

National Energy Action Cymru predicts that almost a quarter of a million households in Wales are now living in fuel poverty.

One concerned figure is Senedd member for Mid and West Wales, Jane Dodds MS.

“I am genuinely afraid for a lot of my constituents right now," she said.

"I know so many of them were already struggling already, and it is utterly heart breaking to hear stories of parents having to choose to feed themselves or their children, or between heating and eating.

“The recent price rises will push some families over the edge, and it is beyond frustrating to see the sheer levels of inaction at Westminster.

"Rishi Sunak did nothing in his spring statement to address the elephant in room of high energy prices.

“It is beyond belief that the Conservatives are still refusing to introduce a windfall tax on the super profits of oil and gas companies.

"These companies are not struggling, but instead making their largest profits in decades while the Welsh public suffer.

“A windfall tax could fund the doubling and expanding of the warm homes discount, or even an emergency insulation scheme. But that isn’t even the only thing the Conservatives could do.

"They could reduce or scrap VAT on energy bills, or add heating oil and LPG to the energy price cap, but they are refusing.

“As if the inaction wasn’t enough, the Conservatives instead hit the Welsh public with a tax rise in terms of national insurance payments.

"This only goes to demonstrate how out of touch and financially inept they have become.”

“Oil and gas companies are not struggling, but instead making their largest profits in decades while the Welsh public suffer.”