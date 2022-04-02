As April 1 has passed, Pembrokeshire County Council’s waste and recycling centres have changed their opening hours.
The waste and recycling centres in Pembrokeshire have a ‘summer opening time’ between April 1 and September 30, and also a ‘winter opening time’ for October 1 to March 31.
The opening times for the county’s waste and recycling centres are:
Winsel Waste and Recycling Centre
- Monday to Friday: 8.30am to 5.30pm
- Saturday to Sunday: 8.30am to 4pm
Hermon Waste and Recycling Centre
- Monday to Tuesday: Closed
- Wednesday to Thursday: 8.30am to 5.30pm
- Friday to Saturday: Closed
- Sunday: 8.30am to 4pm
Manorowen Waste and Recycling Centre
- Monday to Tuesday: 8.30am to 5.30pm
- Wednesday to Thursday: Closed
- Friday to Saturday: 8.30am to 4pm
- Sunday: Closed
Crane Cross Waste and Recycling Centre
- Monday to Friday: 8.30am to 5.30pm
- Saturday to Sunday: 8.30am to 4pm
St Davids Waste and Recycling Centre
- Monday to Tuesday: Closed
- Wednesday to Thursday: 8.30am to 5.30pm
- Friday to Saturday: Closed
- Sunday: 8.30am to 4pm
Waterloo Waste and Recycling Centre
- Monday to Friday: 8.30am to 5.30pm
- Saturday to Sunday: 8.30am to 4pm
