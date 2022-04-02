As April 1 has passed, Pembrokeshire County Council’s waste and recycling centres have changed their opening hours.

The waste and recycling centres in Pembrokeshire have a ‘summer opening time’ between April 1 and September 30, and also a ‘winter opening time’ for October 1 to March 31.

The opening times for the county’s waste and recycling centres are:

Winsel Waste and Recycling Centre

  • Monday to Friday: 8.30am to 5.30pm
  • Saturday to Sunday: 8.30am to 4pm

Hermon Waste and Recycling Centre

  • Monday to Tuesday: Closed
  • Wednesday to Thursday: 8.30am to 5.30pm
  • Friday to Saturday: Closed
  • Sunday: 8.30am to 4pm

Manorowen Waste and Recycling Centre

  • Monday to Tuesday: 8.30am to 5.30pm
  • Wednesday to Thursday: Closed
  • Friday to Saturday: 8.30am to 4pm
  • Sunday: Closed

Crane Cross Waste and Recycling Centre

  • Monday to Friday: 8.30am to 5.30pm
  • Saturday to Sunday: 8.30am to 4pm

St Davids Waste and Recycling Centre

  • Monday to Tuesday: Closed
  • Wednesday to Thursday: 8.30am to 5.30pm 
  • Friday to Saturday: Closed
  • Sunday: 8.30am to 4pm

Waterloo Waste and Recycling Centre

  • Monday to Friday: 8.30am to 5.30pm
  • Saturday to Sunday: 8.30am to 4pm