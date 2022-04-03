A Pembrokeshire bereavement charity has expanded its team after funding by BBC Children in Need and Pembrokeshire County Council.

Sandy Bear Children’s Bereavement Charity has appointed Dawn Thomas as assistant bereavement practitioner.

Dawn joins, with her job to work directly with bereaved families, as the charity continues to grow with increased demand for the support of bereaved children, young people and families.

Previously, Dawn has worked within the Hywel Dda University Health Board for 24 years, with her most recent role being a palliative care play specialist for the last five years.

She has spent much of her career with children and young people, gaining trust, respect and relationships with younger people and extended families.

This role of assistant bereavement practitioner has been funded by the BBC Children in Need main grant of £65,000, over a period of three years.

The role is also further funded by Pembrokeshire County Council, which has provided 50 per cent match funding for the role.

Dawn said: “Having volunteered with Sandy Bear many years ago, I am delighted to now be a part of this fabulous charity supporting bereaved children and young people in Pembrokeshire.

“I am looking forward to learning new skills and to also bring my knowledge to help children and young people improve their own emotional health and resilience.”

Anita Hicks and Karen Codd, co-founders and clinical leads at Sandy Bear added: “We are sure that her skills and knowledge will be greatly valued by both the families and staff.

“We would also like to thank BBC Children in Need and Pembrokeshire County Council for continuing to fund this post to allow us to support more children, young people and their families after a loved one has died.”

James Bird, impact manager at BBC Children in Need, said: “We’re thrilled to continue funding Sandy Bear – the project provides a space in the local community where children and young people can have honest and open discussions, in a safe space where they can feel at ease and supported.

“We can’t wait to see how BBC Children in Need funding will continue to make a difference to young lives in the area and support their overall wellbeing.”