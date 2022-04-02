INCREDIBLE footage has been captured showing a pod of dolphins off the Pembrokeshire coast.
Felix Hughes, of Milford Haven, caught the footage while on the water off of Great Castle Head, just across from Milford Haven.
The footage shows at least four dolphins swimming across the surface of the sea with their dorsal fins above the water.
The dolphins, which have been identified as Risso’s dolphins, come within metres of the boat.
At one point you can even make out the faint lines of the famous scarring that often cover Risso’s dolphins bodies.
Linear scars eventually cover the bulk of the dolphin’s bodies, mostly from social interaction.
Scarring is a common feature of male to male competition.
The pronounced appearance of these scars results from the lack of repigmentation, which can be advantageous as a display that reduces further challenges from other males.
Older males can appear mostly white.
Risso’s dolphins have been spotted before in Pembrokeshire.
