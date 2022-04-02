THE rising cost of living is one of the top concerns for Welsh consumers, according to consumer body Which?

It carried out extensive research with more than 1,000 people in Wales to understand the key issues for Welsh consumers today.

Eight in 10 (83per cent) Welsh consumers said they were worried about energy prices, a huge increase from the almost six in 10 (57 per cent) who were concerned last year.

Worries about fuel and food prices were also very high at 79 per cent and 75 per cent respectively - again, a major increase on last year when just over half (51 per cent and 58 per cent respectively) were worried about fuel and food prices.

Rocio Concha, director of policy and advocacy at Which?, said it wants to see action from governments to support those struggling with rising prices.

"Our research shows that the cost of living crisis, which is increasingly affecting households up and down the country, is among the top concerns for Welsh consumers this year," said Concha.

“Many more people will need support when the energy price cap takes effect next month. The UK and Welsh governments and businesses must work quickly to ensure they are ready to support anyone struggling to make ends meet."

The rising cost of living is already biting with six in 10 (61 per cent) telling Which? they had noticed higher food prices, and over half (53 per cent) had experienced an increase in the price they pay for energy. Roughly one in six (16 per cent) of consumers in Wales reported that their energy company had gone bust.

To offset the impact of higher energy prices, nearly half (48 per cent) of people said that they had put the heating on less, while one in four (39 per cent) had reduced their use of lights and appliances around the home.

Around one in four who reported higher food prices had also changed their behaviour by buying extra items on promption or cheaper alterantives or switching supermarkets.

Just over one in 10 (13 per cent) said they had gone as far as skipping meals to combat rising prices.

Which? estimates that consumers in Wales will spend an additional £19.24 per week on food and energy in April 2022 compared to March 2020. This amounts to over £1,000 extra per year.

The consumer body says many households are going to need substantial support in the coming months and it should reach those that are most vulnerable and support people in the short term as they deal with price cap changes and higher energy bills.

The body wants to see regulators and companies support customers in financial distress and treat them fairly on top of direct support provided by the Welsh Government through the Household Support Fund and additional support recently announced for some more vulnerable consumers.

In addition to concerns at the rising of living the survey found Welsh consumers are concerned at what the body called a "fraud epidemic".

Three-quarters (75 per cent) of Welsh consumers have seen or been targeted by a scam.

People were most likely to believe they had been targeted by fraudsters via email as well as texts and calls.

The survey found peope want to see better protection against scams from banks, the government and online platforms such as social media and search engines.

Which? supports the UK government’s action to tackle fake and fraudulent adverts through the Online Safety Bill, but is also calling on the government to follow through on its commitment to legislate to make reimbursement mandatory for victims of Authorised Push Payment (APP) fraud.

The Payment Systems Regulator should also act swiftly, according to Which?, to direct individual banks to publish data that demonstrates how well they are dealing with APP fraud and treating their customers.

