With Bridgerton back on our screens, it's time that we Debutantes dressed for the occasion and Pandora is here to help.

Stunning jewels shouldn't just be reserved for high society, only to be worn by the likes of Lady Whistledown and her readers.

Now you can add a little glitz to your day, courtesy of Pandora, who has rounded up some top Regency picks that are fit for a Duchess.

Here's how you can get that aristocrat look, stun the Ton, without blowing the budget.

Lady Danbury and Kate Sharma in Bridgerton series 2. Credit: Liam Daniel/ Netlfix

Bridgerton-style jewellery from Pandora

Emeralds

Nothing says luxury quite like Emeralds and they were certainly the talk of the Ton this season.

We need only look at Kate Sharma's stunning family heirloom - her iconic Emerald bangles - as evidence.

Fans will also remember Eloise's remarks following her society introduction to the Queen about preferring Emeralds over diamonds.

Here's how you can make a splash on Whistledown's gossip pages without breaking the bank.

Emerald jewellery at Pandora. Credit: Pandora

May Birthstone Beaded Ring - £40

August Birthstone Eternity Circle Bangle Gift Set - £70

May Birthstone Eternity Circle O Pendant Set - £79

Three Stone Vintage Ring - £100

Sparkling Pavé Tennis Bracelet - £115

Pearls

There's arguably nothing more precious than Pearls, especially to a Queen - although Bridgerton's Queen Charlotte does have a soft spot for Lady Whistledown gossip!

Here's how you can make a timeless statement and stand out as the diamond of the season with your very own set.

Pearl jewellery at Pandora. Credit: Pandora

Classic Bead Stud Earrings - £35

Freshwater Cultured Baroque Pearl Set - £180

Rubies

Look regal in Rubies this social season and turn the Ton on its head in these stunning jewels.

Bridgerton fans will know that Rubies played an infamous role in series two with the introduction of the scandalous Lord Featherington and his notorious Ruby necklace too.

Pandora has collected together three pieces that are remarkably more real and affordable than the dupe jewels in the show.

Rubies at Pandora. Credit: Pandora

Red Solitaire Ring - £35

January Birthstone Bangle Gift Set - £70

July Birthstone Eternity Circle O Pendant Set - £79

The Bee

Sparkling Queen Bee Pendant. Credit: Pandora

Without giving anything away, the humble bumblebee plays a starring role in the season instalment of the Regency rollercoaster.

If you're feeling a little Whistle-down now that you binged-watched your way through the new episodes, why not cheer yourself up with this adorable pendant?

The sparkling pendant features Cubic Zirconia details and black hand-applied enamel and can be yours for only £45 via the Pandora website.