More than £170,000 has been lost by residents in the Dyfed-Powys Police area, who are being targeted by a new sophisticated method of fraud.

Criminals are using a two-step approach that starts with a text message, usually claiming to be DPD, Royal Mail or Covid-19 related.

Several days later, they will receive a phone call from someone claiming to be their bank, informing them that a recent text has compromised their account.

They will look to convince people that the text they received several days prior has caused suspicious activity on their bank account. They claim that the account is no longer safe and that their money needs to be moved in to a ‘safe’ account. This ‘safe’ account belongs to the criminals and once transferred, the money is gone.

Sadly, this new sophisticated method has seen several residents in the Dyfed-Powys Police area fall victim to it, with over £170,000 lost so far.

DC Gareth Jordan, from Dyfed-Powys’ economic crime team, said: “They are using the fraudulent text messages that we have unfortunately become accustomed to and adding an extra step, which appears to be a totally separate interaction.

“It’s important that everyone in our communities becomes aware of this method. This could target anyone in our force area and across the country. It is crucial that people spread the word about this type of fraud and continue to remain as safe as possible.”

Dyfed-Powys Police has published a list of advice to ensure that people remain safe, including:

Remain alert

If in doubt, put the phone down

Once you hang up, leave the phone for two minutes. The line could still be open

Phone your bank using the number on the back of your debit/credit card

Remember: Your bank will never phone you and ask you to transfer money

Dyfed-Powys Police said: "Anyone with information surrounding fraudulent activity is asked to report it to Dyfed-Powys Police, either online at: https://bit.ly/DPPContactOnline, by emailing 101@dyfed-powys.police.uk, or by calling 101.

"If you are deaf, hard of hearing, or speech impaired text the non-emergency number on 07811 311 908.

"Alternatively, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555111, or visiting crimestoppers-uk.org."