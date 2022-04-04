There were 41 arrests made in Pembrokeshire in March 2022, according to the latest statistics available from Pembrokeshire Roads Policing Unit.
The arrests made in the county throughout the month included:
- 19 arrests for driving under the influence of drugs
- Seven arrests for driving under the influence of alcohol
- Four arrests for possession of cannabis
- Two arrests for disqualified driving
- Two arrests for assaulting police officers
- Two arrests for common assault
- Two arrests for failing to appear at court
- One arrest for possession of an offensive weapon
- One arrest for sexual assault
- One arrest for domestic assault
The officers also dealt with other incidents across the month, including:
- 12 uninsured vehicles dealt with
- Five untaxed vehicles dealt with
- Three Section 59 warnings issued
- One knuckle duster seized
The latest statistics means that in the first three months of 2022, there were 62 arrests made in Pembrokeshire on suspicion of drug driving or drink driving.
