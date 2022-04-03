HALFORDS in Haverfordwest has recently launched a new loyalty club designed to reward customers for shopping with them and using their services.
The Motoring Club offers an array of motoring and leisure discounts to suit all customers to ensure that customers are safe and saving money.
Upon joining the club, members will receive £35 words of instant benefits that are available for use right away.
These benefits include getting £10 off your MOT at a local Halfords garage, a £10 welcome voucher to spend at the store, a free 10-point car check worth £15, and a personal digital garage.
Halfords also offers a Premium membership for £49 a year or £4.99 a month which provides a range of benefits worth over £100. These include a 5% on retail and garage products, services, and repairs available for the entire duration of the subscription.
The benefits are available to claim in-store, online, or at any Halfords garage.
Joining the club is free of charge on the Halfords website.
