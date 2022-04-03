AN Easter 'eggstravaganza' is set to take place from Saturday, April 9 to Sunday, April 24 at Scolton Manor, with events ranging from quizzes to crafts.
Activities include a Prize Bingo at the Haverfordwest Mansion in Edies Tea Room where participants will be in with a chance of winning easter treats and a star prize.
The event will be held on April 8 with doors opening at 6pm. Tickets are priced at £6 per bingo book. A supper of sausage and chips will be served from 6.30pm for £4. There will be snacks, hot drinks, and a licenced bar available at the event.
There will also be a Spring Fayre at the Green Barn located near Margaret the Steam Train. The event will take place from Saturday, April 9 until Sunday, April 10, and will include Hot food and drink, local arts and crafts, and many more.
Other events such as The Brilliant Bunnie Quizes will be free with house admission.
For further enquiries, contact: scolton.enq@pembrokeshire.gov.uk.
