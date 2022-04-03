A new exhibition in Pembrokeshire is inspiring people to discover the wonders which await them ‘on their doorstep.’

The Oriel y Parc exhibition, curated by National Museum Wales and hosted by Pembrokeshire Coast National Park Authoirty, looks at the archaeology, geology and nature close to home, as well as the health and wellbeing benefits it can bring.

On Your Doorstep is open now, and includes discoveries from across the county from coin hoards and jewellery to the very first scalariform snail in Wales.

Ulrike Smalley, exhibitions manager - community and touring for National Museum Wales, said: “We're proud of our commitment to making the national collections as widely available as possible and we hope that by displaying these exciting finds from Pembrokeshire, local people in the area will be encouraged to get out and about and discover the word around them.”

An old coin exhibited

Pembrokeshire Coast National Park Authority director of countryside, community and visitor services, James Parkin, added: “Following the difficulties of the last few years, we’ve all grown to appreciate the treasures ‘on our doorstep’ just a little bit more. This exciting new exhibition, developed in partnership with the National Museum of Wales, reminds us of the vital role that local nature and culture provides in supporting our wellbeing.

“In addition, with Covid-19 restrictions beginning to lift, more of us are getting an opportunity explore the spectacular coastline of Pembrokeshire and the exhibition reminds us to tread lightly and ‘do the small things’ in order to cherish, protect and enhance the very things that make the National Park such a special place to live, work and visit.”

Scalariform snail

On Your Doorstep will be open at Oriel y Parc from 10am-4pm every day from Friday, April 1, 2022 until Spring 2023.

Entry to the exhibition is free, thanks to the support given to the national park authority from the Welsh Government.

For more information about the exhibition, go to www.orielyparc.co.uk/on-your-doorstep.