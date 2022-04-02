A man was arrested on suspicion of drink driving in Pembrokeshire last night, after his vehicle was stop checked by Pembrokeshire Roads Policing Unit.
He was stopped while driving in Haverfordwest on the evening of Friday, April 1, where he provided a positive roadside breath test.
He was then taken into custody where he provided further blood samples.
Pembrokeshire Roads Policing Unit said: “He has since been released under investigation, pending analysis of blood samples.”
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.