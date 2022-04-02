The ‘Save Withybush’ online petition, aiming to save services at the hospital, most notably the A&E department, has reached a landmark 10,000 signatures.
This means that 10,000 people have supported the campaign, which opposes Hywel Dda University Health Board’s proposal to turn Withybush Hospital into a community hospital.
The plan, part of a £1.3billion investment, would see a 24-hour GP-led urgent care centre installed at the hospital, and a removal of the A&E department.
More serious injuries would be dealt at the upcoming urgent and planned care hospital, set to be built on a site between Narberth and St Clears.
The plan would also see Glangwili Hospital turned into a community hospital.
However, many people from across Pembrokeshire have opposed the move, and rallied outside the hospital, and set up the Save Withybush online petition.
The petition has proven popular, as it has reached its 10,000th signature. If a petition reaches this number, it will be considered for a debate in the Senedd.
The petition says: “We have 125,000 residents & millions of tourists. By implementing the downgrades, Hywel Dda University Health Board will be knowingly putting their lives at risk.”
The online petition can be found at https://petitions.senedd.wales/petitions/245093
