A lecture was held this week in Haverfordwest, looking at the history of Pembrokeshire Ferries and Ferrymen.
The lecture occurred at the meeting of the Pembrokeshire Historical Society, which was held at the Tabernacle Chapel in Haverfordwest on the evening of Friday, April 1.
Keith Johnson gave the lecture on Pembrokeshire’s Ferries and Ferrymen, reviewing all the local ferries which once crossed the Haven as well as those further north at St Dogmaels.
The last lecture of the season will be on June 10, with a talk on local archaeological developments.
