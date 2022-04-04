Road closures will hit much of the M4, M48 and A48 in Wales this week.
Overnight closures will impact various parts of the motorway around Newport, Cardiff and Swansea.
These are the sections of the M4, M48 and A48 that will be disrupted by road closures this week.
M4, M48 and A48 road closures in Wales this week
- A48 westbound, M4, junction 49 – Cross Hands: The A48 will be closed overnight throughout this week and into next to allow resurfacing work to take place. The road will be shut between the M4 at junction 49 for Pont Abraham and Cross Hands. The resurfacing week is ongoing for more than two weeks forcing overnight closures on the section of westbound carriageway. Closures will be in place between 8pm and 6am each evening. They started on March 28 and will continue until Friday, April 8.
- M4 eastbound, junction 48-47: The entry slip road to the eastbound carriageway of the M4 will be closed at junction 48 for Hendy this week. Overnight closures will be in place on Monday to allow structural inspections to take place. The slip road will shut at 8pm on Monday and reopen at 6am on Tuesday.
- M48 eastbound, junction 2-1: Those wishing to travel to England in the early part of this week will likely need to take the Prince of Wales Bridge. The Severn Crossing will be closed eastbound between junction 2 for Newhouse and junction 1 for Aust to allow maintenance work to take place. The road will be shut overnight on Monday and Tuesday, between 7pm and 6am each evening.
- M4 westbound, junction 25A-26: The M4 will be shut westbound between junction 25A for Grove Park and junction 26 for Malpas overnight this week. Closures will be in place between 8pm and 6am on Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday night. The closures will allow maintenance work to take place on the stretch of motorway.
- M4 eastbound, junction 41: The exit slip road of the eastbound carriageway of the M4 will be closed at junction 41 for Pentyla/Baglan this week. Overnight closures will be in place on the slip road between 8pm and 6am each night to allow maintenance work to take place. Closures will begin on Monday night and end on Saturday morning.
