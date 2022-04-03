THE golfing season has officially kicked-off with the traditional Captain’s drive-in at Haverfordwest Golf Club.

New captain for the year Simon Brady, 56, was on first tee at 8am on Sunday, April 3, to welcome in the summer season by driving off onto what he described as near sheet ice, with the unseasonably cold weather we are currently experiencing.

However the conditions improved as the sun burnt away any lingering frost to leave golfers with a clear and fresh drive off Haverfordwest first tee.

Mr Brady did a second tee off at 11am where he spoke to the Western Telegraph of his hopes for the coming season and his captaincy.

“I’m looking forward to it,” said Mr Brady. “It is a prestigious position. I have been a member for 20 years and it is something that every golfer aspires to and not every golfer gets the chance to take up that position.”

What a hit! New club captain Simon Brady

From Haverfordwest, a transport manager in Pembroke Dock, Mr Brady says one of his aims is to continue to see the healthy growth of the club’s junior section.

Having been the vice-captain for two years Mr Brady becomes captain and has the chance to raise money for his chosen captain’s charity for the year, Get The Boys a Lift.

The club are also looking are also looking forward to welcoming Whitlow Golf Club in Ireland, the club Haverfordwest are twinned with across the Irish Sea.

The boys from the island of Ireland arrive in the county in three weeks time, just after Easter.

To find out more about Haverfordwest, visit the club’s website.