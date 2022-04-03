CRYMYCH RFC have climbed to the top of Division One West, albeit having played four more matches than unbeaten Newcastle Emlyn and Llangennech.
It was a fitting occasion for prop Rhys Richards, who made his 300th appearance for the club, as they eased to a solid 40-12 win over visitors Gowerton.
Tries from No 10 Gavin Thomas, under the posts, and winger Tomos Lewis, in the corner, put the Preseli men in charge, with Adam Phillips converting both tries.
Full back Phillips also went over for a try himself and Tomos Lewis claimed his second score to make it 28-12 at half time, with the bonus point in the bag.
Second row Jac Soloman and winger Luke Jones scored the first half tries for the visitors, with one being converted by Lewis Wyatt.
Second half tries from centre Gethin Gibby and replacement Rhydian Howells sealed the win, with Phillips adding two more points.
Results: Division One West: April 2: Crymych 40 Gowerton 12; Llanelli Wanderers 17 Aberystwyth 36; Whitland 7 Llangennech 43.
Fixtures: Division One West: April 9: Aberystwyth v Llangennech; Felinfoel v Llanelli Wanderers; Gowerton v Yr Hendy; Newcastle Emlyn v Whitland.
