A Pembrokeshire rail line is to be temporarily closed next week, with no trains travelling between two towns in the county for the entirety of the working week, and the line opening up on the weekend.
There will be no trains travelling between Pembroke and Tenby until Saturday, November 9.
Instead, there will be a replacement bus service in place of the usual scheduled trains between the two Pembrokeshire towns.
The closure of the rail line is due to repair work occurring on the railway lines.
