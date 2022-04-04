One Pembrokeshire school is partially closed today (Monday, April 4), due to Covid-related staff shortages.

As the week begins, the only school in the county which is not ‘fully open’ today is Haverfordwest High VC School.

Pembrokeshire County Council said about the partial closure: “With sustained staff absences that cannot be covered, and the need to provide for ongoing arrangements for year 11 GCSE elements to continue, we have to close to Year 10 on Monday.

“These pupils can use the time to prepare for their external examinations next term.”

The high school was closed for two days last week (Monday, March 28 to Year Seven learners, and Thursday, March 31 to Year Nine learners).

A Pembrokeshire County Council spokesperson said about the county’s recent partial closures: “Locally, the prevalence of Covid-19 is impacting on schools, and partial school closures are published daily on the council’s website.

“Staff absences are affecting nearly all schools, and every school is doing its very best to remain open to learners.

“We are grateful for the ongoing support from families in managing this challenging situation.

“Most schools continue to apply moderate mitigating measures outlined in the local decision-making framework and will continue to do so until April 8.

“A formal review of the situation will take place during the Easter Break.”