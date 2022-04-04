A LOCAL artist will be showing and selling his work at a knock-down price to raise money to help Ukrainian refugees.
Andrew Francis, who has a gallery and studio on Heol Parc Y Trap in Adpar, Newcastle Emlyn, is planning a special exhibition.
The proceeds will go to the Disasters Emergency Committee’s Humanitarian appeal for Ukraine.
“I am appalled at what is happening in Ukraine and I want to do something to help,” explained Andrew.
“Each painting will have a minimum price of just £10 but I hope people will consider paying more.
“Hundreds of paintings will be for sale, many of which depict our wonderful West Wales landscape.
“You are welcome to drop in at the gallery or phone to make an appointment if you prefer.”
The exhibition and art sale will run from April 2-16 at Fforest, Heol Parc y Trap, Adpar, Newcastle Emlyn SA38 9PX.
Opening hours are from 10.00 am to 2.00 pm. For more information or to make an appointment phone 01239 711041.
