A woman was arrested and subsequently charged with drink driving over the weekend, after being stop checked by Pembrokeshire Roads Policing Unit.
She was arrested when driving in Broad Haven late into the evening of Saturday, April 2, when she provided a positive roadside breath test and was then taken into custody.
Once in custody, she provided a lowest reading of more than twice the legal limit for alcohol.
Pembrokeshire Roads Policing Unit said: “She has been charged and bailed to attend court later this month.”
