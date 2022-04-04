NARBERTH came away from the east with massive spoils.

The Otters beat Glamorgan Wanderers 17-50 in the WRU Championship at the weekend.

Narberth sit fifth in the league with 30points. The Otters have now won six matches and lost five.

Report by Rob Lewis

On Saturday Narberth travelled to Glamorgan Wanderers and their last encounter on that ground ended in a 26-26 draw.

On this occasion the Otters came away with an excellent win, played some outstanding rugby and scored seven tries.

From the kick off Narberth immediately regained possession and drove towards the Wanderers line.

A series of rucks followed with fly half Jonny George, who was making his debut for Narberth, eventually forcing his way over the line for a try which he duly converted.

When play resumed, a kick out of defence by George MacDonald was recovered by Rhys Williams and quick ball enabled Jordan Roberts to breach the defence and then pass to MacDonald who was brought down and lost possession five metres from the Wanderers line.

From the resulting scrum Narberth pushed the Wanderers off the ball and No.8 Richie Rees dived over to score. George converted (0-14).

Minutes later a deft kick from George over the advancing Wanderers centres was collected by Roberts and two inside passes resulted in the supporting Williams running in under the posts for another try which George again converted.

The Otters were then awarded a penalty for a late tackle and George extended the lead (0-24). Both teams were attempting to run the ball at every opportunity and from broken play MacDonald scampered down the blindside of a ruck and passed to supporting winger Josh Davies who ran in a further try which George duly converted to bring the half time score to 0-31 in favour of the Otters.

After the break the Wanderers came out with renewed vigour and were putting Narberth under a lot of pressure. From an overthrow at a Narberth lineout Wanderers gained possession and charged downfield.

From the ensuing ruck the ball was quickly spread wide and the Wanderers full back crossed for a try which their fly half converted.

However Narberth got straight back into the game when from a driving lineout close to the Wanderers line prop Bradley Davies was able to force his way over for a try which went unconverted (7-36).

Then, from a lineout on the halfway line Jordan Roberts made a break but was ankle-tapped.

He executed a marvellous forward roll, regained his feet and passed to the supporting MacDonald who scored in the corner. George converted.

Wanderers refused to give up and after further pressure on the Narberth line their hooker managed to squeeze over in the corner for an unconverted try.

Narberth responded with a try from replacement Prop Dan Smith which George converted but Wanderers managed to cross the Narberth line on one last occasion to bring the final score to 17-50 in favour of the Otters.

There were some excellent performances from the Narberth players and after the match the Wanderers Chairman unexpectedly gave his man of the match award to Narberth Prop Ifan James who had an outstanding game.

It was also nice to see two former Narberth players watching their sons play for Narberth.

Chris watching George MacDonald and Huw watching Geraint Llewellyn who was making his debut for Narberth at full back.

There were five Narberth players on the pitch under the age of 21 and with each match they are improving their skills.

Head Coach Sean Gale said after the match that he was very pleased with the team’s overall performance and with a good balance of experienced players and committed and enthusiastic youngsters this augurs well for the Club’s future.

However he felt that next week’s home match against Cross Keys would probably be a much tougher encounter.