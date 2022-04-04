The odds are on for Ammanford racehorse Mac Tottie who’ll be racing in next week’s Grand National Topham Chase.

The nine-year-old gelding, owned by Steve and Jackie Fleetham, won over the Grand National fences in November 2021 when he was entered in the prestigious Grand Sefton Handicap Steeplechase at 20-1.

Hopes that he would run in this year’s main Grand National were dashed following a recent slip, but the two mile 5 furlong Topham, which forms part of Aintree’s Grand National week, is well within his range.

“Mac Tottie is running exceptionally well at the moment,” said owner Jackie Fleetham. “But his slip meant that we didn’t want to risk putting him into the Grand National.

"Even though it was disappointing, particularly for my husband, the main thing is that he finishes the race safe and healthy.”

The race takes place next Friday, April 8, five days after Mac Tottie’s birthday after he was foaled on April 3, 2013.

A maximum of 30 horses will take to the course and this will include some of the best chasers including co-favourites Blackbow, Mister Coffey and Senior Citizen.

Horses will jump a total of 18 fences and the race is open to racers aged five and older.

Mac Tottie, whose odds for the Tophman currently stand at 16/1, is trained by Pembrokeshire trainer Peter Bowen. And Bowen's name is widely revered on the Aintree course.

He is the joint record holder for securing the most wins in the Topham Chase with Dunbrody Millar in 2006 and then the mighty Always Waining who won over three consecutive years in 2010, 2011 and 2012.

Always Waining is also the horse that set the fastest winning time in the Topham Chase when, in 2011, jockey Tom O’Brien finished in a record 5:19:30.

Peter Bowen has been in the training business for the past 30 years during which his horses have won over 1,000 races and secured more than £10 million in prize money.

The Topham Chase continues to be one of the most valuable handicaps in the UK and offers a purse of £140,000.