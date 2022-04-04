Pembrokeshire author Thorne Moore returns to the crime scene with the publication of her ninth novel, Fatal Collision.
Fatal Collision follows artist Nicki Bryce as she takes refuge in a cliffside cottage, following the death of her husband who was killed by a drunk driver.
Escaping to the coast with her daughter Willow, however, does not bring her the solace she had hoped for.
Crime has been a central theme in Thorne’s work, together with Pembrokeshire as a location, but her works are more psychological mysteries rather than detective novels.
“Pembrokeshire is always an inspiration for me, especially the more isolated north.” said Thorne, who lives near Eglwyswrw.
“Although the setting is the fictional harbour village of Tregelli, the sea, the cliffs, and the coast path are all real enough.”
She published her first novel, A Time for Silence, in 2012, and following its listing on the Bookseller Top Ten, she has never looked back.
Thorne’s fascination with the law compelled her to obtain a second degree in the subject.
She said:
“I'm always interested in exploring justice, but not necessarily the version administered by the courts. Justice can take many forms, as my novels bear out.”
Fatal Collision is published in paperback by Diamond Crime at £8.99 and is also available on Kindle.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.