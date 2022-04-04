Mixed-ability rugby team Pembrokeshire Vikings took part in a charity friendly match against Mid and West Fire and Rescue Service rugby side, raising money for the club's Ukraine appeal.
Pembrokeshire Vikings is an over 16s mixed-ability rugby club led by ex-Scarlets and Ospreys player Simon Gardiner.
The team enables individuals with all types of physical and mental disabilities to engage in mainstream sport, alongside experienced players.
A large crowd turned out for the game, which was held at Milford Haven Rugby Club, as the Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service team were victorious over the Vikings by a score of 58-38.
Highlights of the game included a hat-trick for winger Josh Price.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.