Mixed-ability rugby team Pembrokeshire Vikings took part in a charity friendly match against Mid and West Fire and Rescue Service rugby side, raising money for the club's Ukraine appeal.

Pembrokeshire Vikings is an over 16s mixed-ability rugby club led by ex-Scarlets and Ospreys player Simon Gardiner.

The team enables individuals with all types of physical and mental disabilities to engage in mainstream sport, alongside experienced players.

A large crowd turned out for the game, which was held at Milford Haven Rugby Club, as the Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service team were victorious over the Vikings by a score of 58-38.

Highlights of the game included a hat-trick for winger Josh Price.

Western Telegraph: Pembrokeshire Vikings. Picture: Martin Cavaney PhotographyPembrokeshire Vikings. Picture: Martin Cavaney Photography

Western Telegraph: Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service rugby team. Picture: Martin Cavaney PhotographyMid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service rugby team. Picture: Martin Cavaney Photography