More children in Pembrokeshire were living in poverty during the first full year of the coronavirus pandemic than ever before, new figures show.

Department for Work and Pensions data shows 6,261 children aged under 16 were living in families with low incomes in 2020-21 – an estimated 29.3% of all youngsters in the area.

That was up from 23% the year before, and the highest since comparable records began in 2014-15 – when the figure stood at 19.3%.

Of the children aged 0-15 in poverty in Pembrokeshire last year, 1,772 (28%) were aged below five.

There were also 1,434 young people aged 16-19 in low-income families.

Meanwhile, the majority of youngsters aged 0-19, 75%, were in working households.

A family is defined as in low income if it earns less than 60% of the national median household income before housing costs are considered.

Families are included in the figures if they have claimed child benefit alongside another means of support, such as Universal Credit, tax credits or housing benefit, at some point in the year.

Child poverty charities are warning that the government's response to the cost-of-living crisis risks increasing further the number of children living below the breadline in Pembrokeshire and the UK.

Alison Garnham, chief executive of the Child Poverty Action Group charity, said: "Many of the children who were lifted out of poverty by the £20 increase to Universal Credit have already been forced back over the brink by the government’s actions. "And as millions struggle with spiralling costs, we know the picture will worsen." Imran Hussain, director of policy and campaigns at Action for Children added: "As prices continue to rise, more low-income parents who were just about managing could go under, with no tips, tricks or hacks left to stretch their income over the month.

The Department for Work and Pensions said the data should be treated with caution, especially when compared with previous years, due to changes in data collection during lockdowns, which affected the sample size and composition.

A government spokesman added that UC changes mean claimants in some working households are £1,000 better off on average, that the minimum wage rose to £9.50 from April 1 and National Insurance will be cut for more than 30 million people from July.