A new BBC police show, focusing on Milford Haven, will be airing its first episode next week, with a special screening taking place later this week.

Rookie Cops looks at seven new Dyfed-Powys Police officers in four areas across the region, one of which is Milford Haven Police Station.

The other areas which the show looks at is Aberystwyth, Lampeter and Llanelli.

A BBC spokesperson said: “Rookie Cops shines a light on some of the people who make up Dyfed-Powys Police; meeting seven of their new recruits as they look to finish their training, and begin their brand new careers.

“Following a recruitment drive, people from all walks of life applied to the force, from scientists to soldiers and electricians to golfers.

“This brand new six-part series follows these recruits as they partake in 12 weeks on the beat with a tutor, who will decide if they’re good enough to go it alone.”

Western Telegraph: Police officers. Picture: BBCPolice officers. Picture: BBC

The show will air its first episode on BBC One at 8pm on the evening of Monday, April 11.

A special advance screening of Rookie Cops’ first episode is also taking place on Wednesday, April 6 at Canolfan S4C Yr Egin.

All seven rookies will attending the screening, which includes a Q&A session with the producers and creators.