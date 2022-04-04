A new BBC police show, focusing on Milford Haven, will be airing its first episode next week, with a special screening taking place later this week.
Rookie Cops looks at seven new Dyfed-Powys Police officers in four areas across the region, one of which is Milford Haven Police Station.
The other areas which the show looks at is Aberystwyth, Lampeter and Llanelli.
A BBC spokesperson said: “Rookie Cops shines a light on some of the people who make up Dyfed-Powys Police; meeting seven of their new recruits as they look to finish their training, and begin their brand new careers.
“Following a recruitment drive, people from all walks of life applied to the force, from scientists to soldiers and electricians to golfers.
“This brand new six-part series follows these recruits as they partake in 12 weeks on the beat with a tutor, who will decide if they’re good enough to go it alone.”
The show will air its first episode on BBC One at 8pm on the evening of Monday, April 11.
A special advance screening of Rookie Cops’ first episode is also taking place on Wednesday, April 6 at Canolfan S4C Yr Egin.
All seven rookies will attending the screening, which includes a Q&A session with the producers and creators.
