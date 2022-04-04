Narberth and Whitland Rotary and Round Table have joined together to help enhance the headquarters of the Narberth detachment of Army Cadets.
Kitchen cupboards have been fitted by Rotarians, while the Tablers have donated £250 to enable the toilet facilities to be spruced up.
The helping hand from the two organisations was inspired by a talk to the Rotarians by the cadets’ leader, Sergeant Gideon Carpenter.
He gave a lively and interesting insight into the activities at the cadets hut on the Townsmoor car park.
The Army Cadets organisation has an emphasis on personal skills development including orienteering, leadership and discipline for youngsters of varying abilities and social backgrounds.
Contrary to public perception, it is not an Army recruiting agency, he emphasised.
The sergeant revealed that they were not grant-aided or government funded. He pointed out that kitchen of the hall is due to be refitted with donated kitchen cupboards but the organisation lacked money and skills to carry out the work.
Local architect Ken Morgan suggested to Rotarians Rotary that various members had building and DIY skills to assist and several members immediately volunteered.
After it was realised that the building’s two toilets were looking quite dilapidated and also needed to be spruced up,Ken contacted Narberth Round Table chairman David Hall.
The Tablers donated £250 towards the cost of materials for the toilet refurbishment and a cheque was presented to Rotarian Mary Adams who is mother to Round Tabler James Adams.
