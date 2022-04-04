Former Love Island star Dr Alex George has bought four cottages in Pembrokeshire with plans to upcycle them into holiday homes.

And he says he will be offering one to a Ukrainian family fleeing the war.

The reality tv star took to Instagram to reveal the news to his 2 million followers, sharing a photograph of himself standing by the front door of one of the four homes, which all sit on the same land.

“I’m so excited to announce that I’ve bought 4 holiday cottages in beautiful Pembrokeshire, in Wales," he said.

"I initially bought these for my passion for property and renovation, as well as wanting to create relaxing spaces for families to holiday and enjoy the Welsh countryside in!

"With all the current devastation in Ukraine, I have decided I would love one of the cottages to be home to a Ukrainian family for as long as they need.

"My plan is to start the renovations and get the properties into a good state to house a family as soon as possible."

Following up on his Instagram stories, the Carmarthen-born celebrity said he wanted to complete the renovations "as soon as possible" so that he can house and support a Ukrainian family.

He attached a link to a YouTube video showing off his new properties, and gave a tour of the homes, detailing how he plans to “rip out” and “renovate” different parts of the buildings.

Fans and fellow celebrities praised his purchases. English actress and model Sophie Porley said: “What a bloody lovely thing to do, echoed by a fan, @tanyaleeboutique who said “Well done you!! So admirable! There should be more people in the world like you”.

Despite this, many users have expressed their frustrations at the purchases amid Wales’ second homes crisis.

In the comment section, one Pembrokeshire resident said: “I'm a Welsh person living in Pembrokeshire, I grew up here and could barely afford to buy.

"I'm one of the lucky ones. Most young people from Pembrokeshire are priced out by people buying second homes.

“As admirable as offering up one of your cottages is, I just want to bring awareness to the brutal nature of second home buying is on locals in Pembrokeshire really is.

"Schools are closing, villages are full of empty houses, communities are shattered.”

Another Instagram user said: “Buying out properties in a sought-after location and driving prices up even higher.

"I appreciate that you’re offering one to a family in need, but there are three other properties that others may have wanted to purchase and now can’t.

"This is literally the reason the buying market (especially for first time buyers) is near enough impossible in the countryside.

"It’s cut throat, properties are far and few between, and unfortunately a lot of it is down to city dwellers wanting to purchase a second house or 'break into property management' when it’s really just a ploy to get your money’s worth through Airbnb. Shame.”

Pembrokeshire currently has the second-highest rate of second or empty homes in Wales, with half of the houses sold in Pembrokeshire in 2021 being sold as holiday homes.

Holiday lets and the drastic increase in property prices are having a detrimental impact on local communities.

The village of Cwm-yr-Eglwys is now only home to two permanent residents.