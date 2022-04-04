LOCAL motorists are bracing themselves to be hit in the pocket following the shock announcement that Cardigan Tesco’s petrol station is closing for the next two months.
Since the onset of the fuel crisis business has been brisk on the Tesco forecourt as drivers have looked to capitalise on prices deemed to be generally lower than those offered at other local garages.
But this morning the supermarket giants confirmed the pumps have been shut down in order to allow ‘essential works’ to be carried out.
“The petrol station at our Cardigan superstore will be closed for the next two months to allow planned works to be carried out to the fuel storage tanks,” a spokesman told the Tivy-Side.
“We apologise for any inconvenience caused while this essential work takes place.”
Tesco have not yet been able to confirm an exact date for the garage’s re-opening.
While this morning’s news will be welcomed by local garages anticipating a steep rise in business, some drivers are already expressing reservations.
“I’m just wondering whether the increased demand will lead to queues of vehicles at local garages and pumps running dry,” said one man, busy filling up his petrol tank at Tesco on Sunday.
