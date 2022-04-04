A man has been remanded on bail, having admitted leaving abusive messages on his ex’s telephone.
James Andrew Davies, 26, had previously denied harassment without violence. The offence took place on three occasions at Newcastle Emlyn between July 25 and August 22 last year.
Magistrates sitting at Aberystwyth Justice Centre on Thursday, March 31, heard that Davies changed his plea to guilty on March 10.
A second offence of assault by beating was withdrawn by the court on the same date.
The court adjourned the case until April 7.
They remanded Andrews, of Clos Y Fferm, Aberporth, on bail.
The conditions of his bail are that he must maintain an electronic curfew between 10pm and 7am daily; he must not contact his victim directly or indirectly except through an agreed third party, solicitor, or court; he must not enter a certain part of Newcastle Emlyn and must live and sleep each night at Clos Y Fferm, Aberporth.
