A housing association in Pembrokeshire is celebrating after being awarded a grant of more than £80,000 from The National Lottery Community Fund, to support their customers.
The £83,648 grant was awarded to ateb Group, which will use the funding to target support for customers who are digitally excluded, as well as supporting customers to make and manage their Universal Credit applications online.
The funding will provide digital training and support for customers to connect with family and friends, access services and improve their wellbeing, through digital training courses and computer clubs.
Andrew Jenkins, community welfare co-ordinator for the project, said: “Thanks to National Lottery players, this grant means that we can provide an opportunity for people to seek digital support that is ongoing and appropriate to their needs, so that they have access to the opportunities and services that being in a digital world brings. This will make a big difference to people’s lives.”
“I am looking forward to being out in the community, on board Dot.e our community van, helping and meeting lots of our customers”.
National Lottery players raise over £30 million a week for good causes across the UK. In 2020, the fund distributed nearly £1 billion to charities and community organisations nationwide.
To find out more, visit www.atebgroup.co.uk
