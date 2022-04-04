The family of the man who died in a tragedy in the Milford Haven Waterway have paid tribute to "a much-loved son, brother, and partner."
Daniel Thomson, 29, died on Saturday, March 19, after getting into trouble in the water by Pembroke Dock.
Dyfed-Powys Police, Welsh Ambulance Service, Coastguard and Wales Air Ambulance all attended the scene.
Daniel was struggling in the waterway at approximately 7am on the Saturday morning, as he was airlifted to Morriston Hospital after receiving treatment at the scene, but died later on.
A spokesperson from the force said at the time: “Dyfed-Powys Police received a report from the coastguard at approximately 7am on Saturday, March 19, 2022, following welfare concerns for a male in the water near Front Street, Pembroke Dock.
“Officers attended with the ambulance service and the 29-year-old man was taken to hospital. Sadly, he later passed away.”
The family of Daniel, who was from the Sedbury area of Gloucestershire, have paid tribute to him.
Daniel’s family said: "We are devastated about the loss of Daniel, and we are deeply saddened by this tragedy.
“He was a much-loved son, brother, and partner of Hannah. He will be sadly missed by all."
