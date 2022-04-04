An innovative film premiers at Theatr Gwaun on Wednesday, April 6, exploring the connection young people have with nature and the environment.

Creative Biophilia looks the relationships of a group of teenage pupils at Ysgol Bro Gwaun with their environment. They examined this through mixed-media creative workshops in film, music, drawing, painting, and writing.

Biophilia is the idea that we are nurtured by living things because we ourselves are alive; we need close connection to the earth for us to be sustained.

The pupils worked with tutors David Pepper a local composer and musician; award-winning filmmaker Nick Swannell and Rachel Dean, visual arts and mindfulness teacher.

They explored how we think, feel and experience our relationship with the natural environment and how this impacts our inner nature.

“As human beings we have an innate need to connect, not only with our own species, but with all living things,” said Rachel.

“For thousands of generations humankind has been interconnected with, and dependent on, the natural environment. Nature is genetically wired into our brains and bodies and this connection is still integral to the way we function and behave.

“Within a generation children’s lives have largely moved indoors. Studies show that teenagers appear to be less connected with the natural world.

“The focus of our time and activity is increasingly immersed in technology; we now have the capacity to be connected via social media, but often feel terribly alone.

“Increasing disconnection with nature is causing widespread behaviour changes and mental health issues in both children and adults.”

Creative Biophilia premiers at Theatr Gwain on Wednesday April 6, at 5pm. Doors open at 4.30pm.

The event is free to attend but booking is advisable, via theatrgwaun.com.

