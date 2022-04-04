There have been 150 new Covid-19 cases recorded in the Hywel Dda Health Board area by Public Health Wales, according to the latest figures, as routine testing winds down.

PHW figures for today (Monday, April 4) state there were 73 new cases in Carmarthenshire, 45 in Pembrokeshire and 32 in Ceredigion since the last report.

The total number of cases across the three counties now stands at 85,808 – 47,377 in Carmarthenshire, 25,789 in Pembrokeshire and 12,642 in Ceredigion.

Data on a Monday is for a 24 hour period up to 9am Friday, and data on a Tuesday is for the 72 hours up to 9am Monday.

Since January 6, Covid-19 testing policy has changed and asymptomatic people do not have to do a PCR test following a positive lateral flow test.

For the seven-day period ending on March 27, there were 18,544 lateral flow testing episodes across the three counties – with a person potentially recording multiple episodes – of which 4,272 were positive.

Routine PCR and asymptomatic lateral flow testing for most people ended last week and will likely mean the end of regular data reporting.

There were three new Covid-related deaths recorded in the Hywel Dda area. The total now stands at 736 throughout the pandemic.

In total, 1,485 new cases of coronavirus and seven new Covid-related deaths have been reported across Wales, bringing the national total to 865,029 cases and 7,179 deaths.

There have been 4,860 PCR tests done across the country since the last report.

Across Wales 2,532,759 have had their first dose of a Covid-19 vaccine and 2,402,290 have had their second dose.

‘Booster’ doses have been given to 1,942,627 people and 61,695 people have received a three-dose primary course of Covid-19 vaccine.