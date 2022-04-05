Pembrokeshire’s theatres are set to participate in an exciting new project to make going to the cinema more accessible for D/deaf and hard of hearing audiences.

Film Hub Wales (FHW) and the Wales Council for Deaf People (WCDP) are working with seven Welsh cinemas, including the Torch Theatre in Milford Haven and Fishguard’s Theatr Gwaun to establish D/deaf volunteer groups who will help to improve cinema experiences for audiences with hearing loss, in their local communities.

After participating in training with the WCDP, to explore how to meet the needs of cinema audiences with hearing loss, the organisations are putting exciting new activities in place.

With funding support from FHW, each venue will work with WCDP to connect with local D/deaf audiences, to form volunteer groups who can share their personal experiences of visiting the cinema and help to shape future activities.

The Torch Theatre in Milford Haven will build on its existing relationships in the county with community support groups, Sign and Share and PAVS. It plans to offer front of house volunteers training to support accessibility for audiences and work with WCDP to seek out further D/deaf communities.

The Torch runs two subtitled screenings each week, coming up next is The Phantom of the Open on Thursday, April 7.

Theatr Gwaun in Fishguard will run a monthly screening, working to establish a group led by local deaf / HOH people interested in helping to develop cinema at the theatre.

It will also explore new partnerships with organisations such as Pembrokeshire based Sign and Share. Keep an eye on the cinema's website for details on their upcoming film screenings for D/deaf audiences.

Louise Sweeney from the Wales Council for Deaf People said: “D/deaf, Deafblind and hard of hearing people face accessibility issues and are often reluctant to visit cinemas because of this.

“Knowing that their experience will be improved at cinemas involved in this programme, with staff receiving D/deaf and Deafblind awareness training, Sign language training and venues becoming more Deaf friendly is a welcome and encouraging sign to the D/deaf and hard of hearing communities.”

The project was set up by Film Hub Wales and the project has been made possible thanks National Lottery funding from the BFI (British Film Institute), via its Film Audience Network (FAN).