Youngsters from Kilgetty Athletic FC were treated to two masterclasses from Wales legend Neville Southall when the former goalkeeper visited as part of a new campaign from BT.

The masterclasses given to the children were in football and digital skills, to help launch a new portal from BT which aims to tackle online hate.

Southall, who earned 92 caps for Wales across 15 years, visited Kingsmoor Sports Ground and helped the young players understand the impact online hate can have.

Then he put them through their paces on the pitch, with several training drills.

Neville Southall at one of the masterclasses

The new platform, created in partnership with Cybersmile, comprises three modules focusing on upskilling users and educating them on how to be good digital citizens.

The modules include content specific to each Home Nation and featuring players from across the four teams, including Wales’ Helen Ward, Jess Fishlock and Natasha Harding.

England’s Harry Kane, Scotland’s Rachel Corsie and Northern Ireland’s Jamal Lewis are also involved in the modules, which are: 'Why hope beats hate: how hope can heal, empower, unite, inspire and save people.

'The impact of online abuse: the implications of online abuse and how everyone can be a better digital citizen.

And 'Digital self-care: Discover how to look after mental and physical wellbeing by keeping a healthy balance between online and offline lives.'

The modules are available to anyone, for free, at https://cybersmileeducation.org/roadshow/

Neville Southall at Kilgetty AFC

Pete Jeavons, marketing communications director at BT, said: “Working alongside Cybersmile has allowed us to continue the vital work that Hope United kickstarted last year: to tackle the online hatred and cyberbullying that is sadly part of everyday life.

“We’re also incredibly excited to further support grassroots football communities across the UK as part of our long-term partnerships with the four UK Home Nations Football Associations to up-skill millions of players, coaches and fans.”

Scott Freeman, CEO of The Cybersmile Foundation said: “Everybody at Cybersmile is proud and excited to be working with BT to educate and positively impact young people across the U.K. on a range of key issues.

“Cybersmile believes that education and awareness are key to changing behaviours and potentially saving lives, which this initiative has been designed to do.”