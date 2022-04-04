Three years after illegally setting up a caravan on land in the Cych Valley, the owner was this week ordered to pay over £1,000 in fines and court costs.

Daniel Thurgood, of Ynys yr Haf, Cwm Cych, pleaded guilty to a charge of breaching an enforcement notice when he appeared before Haverfordwest magistrates on Monday.

The court was told that Thurgood moved the caravan onto the site in 2018, despite the fact that planning permission hadn’t been granted by Pembrokeshire County Council.

An enforcement officer visited the site on November 29 of the same year, and confirmed that the land was unacceptably being used for residential purposes.

An additional visit the following year revealed that the caravan was still being inhabited by Thurgood, however this time the officer also noticed that a greenhouse and swing seat had been added to his illegal development.

A notice was served on Thurgood to remove the unauthorised caravan and lean-to structures, but the notice was ignored.

Giving evidence to district judge Neil Thomas, Thurgood said that all his previous efforts to find alternative accommodation had failed.

“I’ve got nowhere to live because all the houses that were previously available to rent have now been taken over for holiday lets,” he said.

“A bedsit currently costs around £650 a month but all I can afford is £350.

"I’ve been trying for over two years to find a property for that budget but there’s nothing available.”

After considering the evidence, the district judge ordered Thurgood to pay costs to Pembrokeshire County Council totalling £686.65. He was also fined £300 and a £32 surcharge.